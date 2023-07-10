National Real Estate, KRE Group Top Out 360-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership National Real Estate Advisors and New Jersey-based Kushner Real Estate Group has topped out The Noble, a 360-unit multifamily project located 200 Spring Garden St. in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. Designed by Handel Architects, the 13-story building will house Class A amenities including a pool, coworking lounge, party room, juice bar, dog run and 10,000 square feet of public green space. City Fitness will anchor the retail component with a 17,000-square-foot facility. Preleasing will begin in December, and the first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the first quarter of 2024.