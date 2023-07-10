Monday, July 10, 2023
The Noble in Philadelphia will feature 10,000 square feet of open public space that will link the Northern Liberties and Old Town neighborhoods and will be punctuated by custom artwork by Mural Arts of Philadelphia.
National Real Estate, KRE Group Top Out 360-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership National Real Estate Advisors and New Jersey-based Kushner Real Estate Group has topped out The Noble, a 360-unit multifamily project located 200 Spring Garden St. in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. Designed by Handel Architects, the 13-story building will house Class A amenities including a pool, coworking lounge, party room, juice bar, dog run and 10,000 square feet of public green space. City Fitness will anchor the retail component with a 17,000-square-foot facility. Preleasing will begin in December, and the first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the first quarter of 2024.

