REBusinessOnline

National Real Estate, KRE to Develop 355-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between National Real Estate Development LLC and The KRE Group will develop 200 Spring Garden, a 355-unit multifamily project that will be located in the East Callowhill Overlay District of Philadelphia. The project represents the first phase of a larger master-planned community. Amenities will include a pool, multiple grilling stations, community gardens and a private outdoor dog run. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of next year and to last 24 to 28 months.

