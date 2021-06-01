National Real Estate, KRE to Develop 355-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between National Real Estate Development LLC and The KRE Group will develop 200 Spring Garden, a 355-unit multifamily project that will be located in the East Callowhill Overlay District of Philadelphia. The project represents the first phase of a larger master-planned community. Amenities will include a pool, multiple grilling stations, community gardens and a private outdoor dog run. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of next year and to last 24 to 28 months.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.