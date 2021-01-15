National Tree Signs 608,442 SF Industrial Lease in East Windsor, New Jersey
EAST WINDSOR, N.J. — National Tree Co., a New Jersey-based provider of decorative Christmas items, has signed a 608,442-square-foot industrial lease in East Windsor, a suburb of Trenton. The tenant will occupy the entirety of the building at 150 Milford Road, which is owned by Nevada-based Dermody Properties, for the next seven years. Andrew Warren with Atlantic Real Estate Services represented National Tree Co. in the lease negotiations. Mindy Lissner of CBRE represented the landlord.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.