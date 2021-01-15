National Tree Signs 608,442 SF Industrial Lease in East Windsor, New Jersey

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. — National Tree Co., a New Jersey-based provider of decorative Christmas items, has signed a 608,442-square-foot industrial lease in East Windsor, a suburb of Trenton. The tenant will occupy the entirety of the building at 150 Milford Road, which is owned by Nevada-based Dermody Properties, for the next seven years. Andrew Warren with Atlantic Real Estate Services represented National Tree Co. in the lease negotiations. Mindy Lissner of CBRE represented the landlord.