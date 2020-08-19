REBusinessOnline

National University System Sells Its Two-Building Headquarters Campus in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

The-Pointe-Torrey-Pines-San-Diego-CA

Located along North Torrey Pines Road in San Diego, The Pointe at Torrey Pines features two office buildings totaling 139,135 square feet of office space.

SAN DIEGO — National University System, a veteran-founded nonprofit university, has completed the disposition of The Pointe at Torrey Pines, an 11.4-acre office campus in San Diego. An institutional investor acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 11255 and 11355 N. Torrey Pines Road in San Diego’s La Jolla submarket, the existing property features two office buildings totaling 139,135 square feet with views of the Pacific Ocean and Torrey Pines Reserve. The property is currently home to the National University System headquarters.

Louay Alsadek, Hunter Rowe and Caitlin Little of CBRE represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

