Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

National Veterinary Associates Signs 39,000 SF Office Lease Near Downtown Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The National Veterinary Associates has signed a 39,000-square-foot office lease near downtown Austin. The organization’s new headquarters space is located on the top floor of the office and retail building at The Bouldin mixed-use development at 1301 S. Lamar Blvd. Daniel Rasmussen and Brian Walker of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Austin-based Seamless Capital owns The Bouldin, which is also home to a 309-unit multifamily project that is nearing completion.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 16-Unit Treehouse...

Wegmans to Open 101,000 SF Grocery Store in...

Tishman Speyer Sells 9242 Beverly Boulevard Office Building...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Arranges $2.4M Purchase...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Sarasota Industrial Facility in...

PJ’s Coffee to Expand in Metro Atlanta With...

NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale Brokers $2.3M Sale...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 680-Unit Place at Castle...

PAGEWOOD Breaks Ground on 429,698 SF Spec Industrial...