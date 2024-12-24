National Veterinary Associates Signs 39,000 SF Office Lease Near Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The National Veterinary Associates has signed a 39,000-square-foot office lease near downtown Austin. The organization’s new headquarters space is located on the top floor of the office and retail building at The Bouldin mixed-use development at 1301 S. Lamar Blvd. Daniel Rasmussen and Brian Walker of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Austin-based Seamless Capital owns The Bouldin, which is also home to a 309-unit multifamily project that is nearing completion.