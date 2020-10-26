REBusinessOnline

Nationwide Insurance Provides $38.2M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Portfolio Near Port of Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Loans, Southeast, Virginia

Pictured is 6900 Harbour View Blvd., one of four industrial buildings Equus Capital Partners recently acquired.

SUFFOLK AND CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Nationwide Insurance Co. has provided a $38.2 million acquisition loan for a four-building industrial portfolio in Suffolk and Chesapeake. The 655,852-square-foot portfolio was fully leased at the time of the sale and comprises shallow bay properties. Three of the properties are located at 6900-6950 Harbour View Blvd. in Suffolk, eight miles northwest the Port of Virginia. The fourth property is located at 2601 Indian River Road in Chesapeake, seven miles east of the Port of Virginia. Michael Ryan, Brian Linnihan, Richard Henry and Blake Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Equus Capital Partners Ltd. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  