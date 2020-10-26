Nationwide Insurance Provides $38.2M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Portfolio Near Port of Virginia

Pictured is 6900 Harbour View Blvd., one of four industrial buildings Equus Capital Partners recently acquired.

SUFFOLK AND CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Nationwide Insurance Co. has provided a $38.2 million acquisition loan for a four-building industrial portfolio in Suffolk and Chesapeake. The 655,852-square-foot portfolio was fully leased at the time of the sale and comprises shallow bay properties. Three of the properties are located at 6900-6950 Harbour View Blvd. in Suffolk, eight miles northwest the Port of Virginia. The fourth property is located at 2601 Indian River Road in Chesapeake, seven miles east of the Port of Virginia. Michael Ryan, Brian Linnihan, Richard Henry and Blake Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Equus Capital Partners Ltd. The seller was not disclosed.