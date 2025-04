MELVILLE, N.Y. — Nationwide Mortgage Bankers has signed a 28,552-square-foot office lease in the Long Island community of Melville. The provider of home financing solutions is taking space at the 165,000-square-foot building at 1305 Walt Whitman Road. Joseph Lopresti of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener and Tim Parlante represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis.