Nationwide Realty Investors Announces Next Phase of Rivulon Mixed-Use Project in Arizona

The next phase of Rivulon in Gilbert, Ariz., will include two 160,000-square-foot office buildings, a parking structure and lake feature.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Nationwide Realty Investors received approval from the Town of Gilbert for the next phase of development at Rivulon, a master-planned mixed-use project located at the corner of Gilbert Road and Arizona Loop 202 in Gilbert. The phase will include two four-story, 160,000-square-foot office buildings with an adjacent parking structure.

Situated in the center of the development, the buildings will feature a glass façade adorned with natural limestone pillars. Additionally, the new phase will feature a one-acre lake feature, walking paths and outdoor seating. The parking structures will be adjacent to the lake and feature more than 850 parking spaces.

Construction is slated to begin mid-2020 with completion by the end of 2021. The 250-acre Rivulon development is currently home to Deloitte, Isagenix International’s world headquarters, Morgan Stanley, Amerifirst Financial and Merrill Lynch. Retailers at the development include LA Fitness, Wildflower Bread, Sauce Pizza & Wine, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Yogi’s Grill Teriyaki & Roll and Grabbagreen.

