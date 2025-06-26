Nationwide Realty Investors Nears Completion of Renovations at Hotel, Conference Center Near Columbus

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO — Nationwide Realty Investors is nearing completion of renovations at Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, a 20-acre hotel and event complex in Lewis Center, a northern suburb of Columbus. In conjunction with the renovations, the property will be rebranded as The Ohioan Hotel & Event Center later this summer.

The newly completed event center renovations include renovated and modernized ballrooms, expanded pre-function and post-function spaces and a new private outdoor courtyard with multiple fireplaces. Additional renovations underway include updates to the 193 guestrooms and suites. The hotel will remain open throughout the phased renovations. The 2,000-square-foot pub will also be given a refresh later this fall. Nationwide also commissioned three Ohio-based artists to create original artworks for display throughout the event center.

What began as a radio station in the 1940s evolved into Green Meadows Inn during the 1960s. The property then became a training center for Nationwide Insurance in the 1970s and ultimately expanded into a full-scale conference and hotel destination by the early 2000s.