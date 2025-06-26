Thursday, June 26, 2025
Pictured is the new outdoor courtyard area at Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, which will be rebranded as The Ohioan Hotel & Event Center later this summer. (Image courtesy of Nationwide Realty Investors)
DevelopmentHospitalityMidwestOhio

Nationwide Realty Investors Nears Completion of Renovations at Hotel, Conference Center Near Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO — Nationwide Realty Investors is nearing completion of renovations at Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, a 20-acre hotel and event complex in Lewis Center, a northern suburb of Columbus. In conjunction with the renovations, the property will be rebranded as The Ohioan Hotel & Event Center later this summer.

The newly completed event center renovations include renovated and modernized ballrooms, expanded pre-function and post-function spaces and a new private outdoor courtyard with multiple fireplaces. Additional renovations underway include updates to the 193 guestrooms and suites. The hotel will remain open throughout the phased renovations. The 2,000-square-foot pub will also be given a refresh later this fall. Nationwide also commissioned three Ohio-based artists to create original artworks for display throughout the event center.

What began as a radio station in the 1940s evolved into Green Meadows Inn during the 1960s. The property then became a training center for Nationwide Insurance in the 1970s and ultimately expanded into a full-scale conference and hotel destination by the early 2000s.

