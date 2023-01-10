REBusinessOnline

Nationwide Realty Investors Opens 237-Room Hilton at Cavasson Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Hospitality, Western

Hilton-Cavasson-Scottsdale-AZ

Hilton at Cavasson in Scottsdale, Ariz., features 237 guest rooms and a 15,000-square-foot event center. (Rendering courtesy of Nationwide Realty Investors)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Nationwide Realty Investors has opened Hilton at Cavasson, a hotel and event center in the master-planned Cavasson development in Scottsdale. Nationwide Realty Investors owns the hotel, which Columbus Hospitality Management operates.

The six-story hotel features 237 guest rooms, resort-style amenities and a 15,000-square-foot event space. The full-service property also offers a top-floor event space and terrace, a coffee shop, fitness center, swimming pool and Desert Pony Tavern, a bar and restaurant.

