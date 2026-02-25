Nationwide Realty Investors to Redevelop 18-Story Office Tower in Columbus into Mixed-Use Destination

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Nationwide Realty Investors has unveiled plans to redevelop the 18-story office tower at 280 High, formerly known as Two Nationwide Plaza, in downtown Columbus. In celebration of Nationwide’s 100-year anniversary, the building will be renamed The Centennial on High. Residential plans call for 148 upscale units across 15 floors, including a newly created penthouse level. Each residential floor will feature five balcony-adorned units. Amenities will include a fitness center, lounge, clubroom and a courtyard along High Street positioned 15 feet below plaza level.

The project will also preserve and enhance the building’s office component, with approximately 75,000 square feet of dedicated office space. Anchor tenants include Carpenter Lipps LLP and the Ohio Farm Bureau. Nationwide began 100 years ago as the Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. serving Ohio farmers. The commercial spaces are operational today, and Nationwide Realty Investors anticipates completing the first residences by mid-2027.