Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The building will be renamed The Centennial on High and will incorporate 148 apartment units. (Rendering courtesy of Nationwide Realty Investors)
DevelopmentMidwestMixed-UseMultifamilyOfficeOhio

Nationwide Realty Investors to Redevelop 18-Story Office Tower in Columbus into Mixed-Use Destination

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Nationwide Realty Investors has unveiled plans to redevelop the 18-story office tower at 280 High, formerly known as Two Nationwide Plaza, in downtown Columbus. In celebration of Nationwide’s 100-year anniversary, the building will be renamed The Centennial on High. Residential plans call for 148 upscale units across 15 floors, including a newly created penthouse level. Each residential floor will feature five balcony-adorned units. Amenities will include a fitness center, lounge, clubroom and a courtyard along High Street positioned 15 feet below plaza level.

The project will also preserve and enhance the building’s office component, with approximately 75,000 square feet of dedicated office space. Anchor tenants include Carpenter Lipps LLP and the Ohio Farm Bureau. Nationwide began 100 years ago as the Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. serving Ohio farmers. The commercial spaces are operational today, and Nationwide Realty Investors anticipates completing the first residences by mid-2027.

You may also like

Green Point Underway on Phase I of 200-Acre...

Harbert South Bay to Develop 162-Unit Seniors Housing...

Rockefeller Unveils Alina Apartments at 1072 West Peachtree...

Partnership Buys 6,000 SF Retail Building in Austin,...

Kane Realty Breaks Ground on 332-Unit Tributary Apartments...

JLL Arranges $61M Loan for Energy Centre Office...

Essex Capital, Ascend Begin Leasing for 545-Unit Residences...

CBRE Brokers $27.7M Sale of Office Complex in...

Jensen Infrastructure Buys 100-Acre Site for Build-to-Suit Manufacturing...