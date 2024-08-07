Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Parkline will rise six stories with 385 units.
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyOhio

Nationwide Realty Investors Unveils Plans to Build $100M Parkline Multifamily Building at Grandview Yard in Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OHIO — Nationwide Realty Investors has unveiled plans to build Parkline, a $100 million multifamily building at the Grandview Yard development in Grandview Heights, just north of Columbus. Located along the north side of Ray DeGraw Park, the six-story property will house 385 apartment units designed in a “s-shaped” configuration to maximize views of the park and courtyards. The project will feature first-floor amenities and commercial spaces along Yard Street. Plans also call for an adjacent parking structure, bringing the neighborhood total to nearly 6,000 parking spaces.

Since the first phase opened in 2010, Grandview Yard has transformed what was once a blighted industrial district into a mixed-use development. National Realty Investors’ total investment in Grandview Yard has surpassed $1 billion. Construction of Parkline is expected to begin in late 2024 with completion slated for 2026.

