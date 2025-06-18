Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Pinecrest Square's tenant roster includes ChenMed, 7-Eleven, Jiffy Lube, Cheers Food and Spirits and Veterinary Emergency Group.
Native Realty Brokers $10.3M Sale of Pinecrest Square Shopping Center in Fort Lauderdale

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Native Realty has brokered the $10.3 million sale of Pinecrest Square, a 40,409-square-foot shopping center located in the Fort Lauderdale neighborhood of Cypress Creek. Tenants at the property include ChenMed, 7-Eleven, Jiffy Lube, Cheers Food and Spirits and Veterinary Emergency Group.

Jaime Sturgis of Native Realty represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 903 Cypress Creek LLC, in the transaction. An entity operating as Pinecrest AP LLC was the seller. Native is also leasing Pinecrest Square on behalf of the new owner.

