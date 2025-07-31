Thursday, July 31, 2025
Completed in 2018, the office building at 201 SE 12th St. in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., features large windows and surface parking options for tenants.
Native Realty Negotiates $5M Sale of Office Building in Fort Lauderdale

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Native Realty has negotiated the $5 million sale of a 7,541-square-foot office building located at 201 SE 12th St. in Fort Lauderdale. The buyer, a locally based law firm doing business in the transaction as BJO of Fort Lauderdale LLC, plans to occupy the property.

Jaime Sturgis and Kaley Tuning of Native Realty represented the seller, an entity doing business as Davie Blvd Office LLC, in the off-market transaction. Completed in 2018, the office building features large windows and surface parking options for tenants.

