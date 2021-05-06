Natixis Provides $104.7M Loan for Industrial Portfolio Near Boston

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Natixis has provided a $104.7 million loan for the Boston Infill Portfolio, a collection of industrial buildings totaling 687,000 square feet in Wilmington, located north of the state capital. The portfolio offers proximity to Interstates 93 and 95 and was leased to 20 tenants at the time of the loan closing. Tim O’Donnell and David Douvadjian Jr. of Newmark arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Oliver Street Capital and an undisclosed global alternative investment firm. The joint venture originally acquired the portfolio in December 2020.