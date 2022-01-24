Natixis Provides $118M Acquisition Loan for Metro Houston Multifamily Properties

STAFFORD, TEXAS — Natixis, a French multinational finance firm, has provided a $118 million floating-rate acquisition loan for a pair of multifamily properties in the southwestern Houston suburb of Stafford. The adjacent properties, which total 931 units, include 1879 at The Grid and Arc at The Grid. Both communities are located within The Grid, a $500 million mixed-use development located at the site of the former Texas Instruments campus. The borrower was an affiliate of Lone Star Funds.