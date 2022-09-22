Natixis Provides $150M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

LVL North in Philadelphia totals 410 units.

PHILADELPHIA — French investment bank Natixis has provided a $150 million loan for the refinancing of LVL North, a 410-unit apartment community located just north of downtown Philadelphia at 510 Broad St. The property includes 108,000 square feet of commercial space that is anchored by grocer Giant. Kelly Gaines, Chad Orcutt and Blaine Fleming of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Philadelphia-based Alterra Property Group.