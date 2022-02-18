REBusinessOnline

Natixis Provides $162.5M Loan for Refinancing of Downtown Philadelphia Office Tower

1600-Market-Philadelphia

1600 Market in downtown Philadelphia rises 39 stories and spans 825,968 square feet.

PHILADELPHIA — French investment bank Natixis has provided a $162.5 million loan for the refinancing of 1600 Market, a 39-story office tower in downtown Philadelphia. The building was originally constructed in the early 1980s and spans 825,968 square feet. PNC Bank houses its regional headquarters within 1600 Market as the anchor tenant. Ryan Ade of JLL, in conjunction with Cary Abod of Abod Capital, arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan with Natixis. The borrower, American Real Estate Partners, acquired the asset in 2018 and subsequently implemented a $15 million capital improvement program.

