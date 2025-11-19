Natixis Provides $260M Loan for Refinancing of Upper Manhattan Apartment Tower

NEW YORK CITY — French investment bank Natixis has provided a $260 million loan for the refinancing of AIRE, a 43-story apartment tower located at 200 W. 67th St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Completed in 2010, AIRE offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a fitness center, private elevated park, event deck with a catering pavilion, children’s playroom and coworking space. AIRE also features nearly 37,000 square feet of commercial space that is predominantly leased to medical users. Lawrence Britvan and Michael Straw of CBRE arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint between an undisclosed global investment firm and Gotham Organization.