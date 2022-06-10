REBusinessOnline

Natixis Provides $50.7M Acquisition Loan for Metro Houston Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Grayson-at-Baybrook-Friendswood

The Grayson at Baybrook in Friendswood totals 322 units.

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — French lending institution Natixis has provided a $50.7 million acquisition loan for The Grayson at Baybrook, a 322-unit apartment community located in the southern Houston suburb of Friendswood. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and a sand volleyball court. Tucker Knight and Carl Rasmussen of Berkadia placed the loan on behalf of the borrower, SRJ Real Estate Investments, which will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  