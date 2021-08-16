Natixis Provides $51.5M in Financing FedEx Logistics Headquarters in Downtown Memphis

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Natixis, a France-based financial services firm, has provided $51.5 million in floating-rate financing for FedEx Logistics headquarters in downtown Memphis. The financing was provided to the subsidiaries of SomeraRoad Inc. The financing will refinance the FedEx Logistics headquarters building, a 193,836-square-foot, Class A office building located at 145 Lt. George W Lee Ave. in downtown Memphis. SomeraRoad will also use the financing to fund the renovation of the parking lot across the street near the FedEx Forum.

The office building serves as the new global headquarters for FedEx Logistics, the supply chain and trade arm of FedEx Corp. The building was formerly a Gibson Guitar factory. FedEx Logistics moved its global headquarters to the Memphis office building in April 2020.