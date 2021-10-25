Natixis Provides $53M Loan for Refinancing of River Haus Apartments Near Cincinnati

COVINGTON, OHIO — Natixis has provided a $53 million loan for the refinancing of River Haus Apartments in Covington, about two miles from downtown Cincinnati. The borrower, Flaherty & Collins, completed development of the 192-unit, Class A multifamily community in 2019. Daniel Geuther and Michael Slovitt of Berkadia arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan, which replaced the initial construction financing.