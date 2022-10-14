REBusinessOnline

Natixis Provides $89.1M Loan for Refinancing of New Jersey, Pennsylvania Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Pennsylvania

NEW JERSEY — French investment bank Natixis has provided an $89.1 million loan for the refinancing of the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a collection of 25 buildings totaling roughly 1.2 million square feet that are located throughout Southern New Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Specifically, the properties are located in Delran, Bridgeport, Evesham, Cinnaminson and Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and Bristol, Pennsylvania. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut and T.J. Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the debt. The borrower was Camber Real Estate Partners, an investment firm based in Northern New Jersey.

