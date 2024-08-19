Natron Energy to Develop $1.4B Battery Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Natron Energy, a sodium-ion battery manufacturer, has announced plans to develop a $1.4 billion factory at the Kingsboro CSX Select Megasite in Edgecombe County. Situated on 2,187 acres about 70 miles east of Raleigh, the facility will create more than 1,000 jobs, according to the company.

Natron will receive roughly $30 million for the project from the North Carolina Megasite Readiness Program, which is overseen by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC). Christopher Chung, CEO of the EDPNC, says that the fund allows the state to “support the recruitment of large announcements like Natron.”

A construction timeline was not disclosed.