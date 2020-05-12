REBusinessOnline

Natural Gas Provider Venture Global LNG Doubles Office Space at 5 Houston Center in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Natural gas provider Venture Global LNG has signed a 58,514-square-foot office lease at 5 Houston Center, a 581,000-square-foot building located at 1401 McKinney St. in downtown Houston. The company is doubling the size of its footprint at the Class A building, which was renovated in 2019 and features a coffee bar, fitness center and tenant lounge. Beau Bellow and Jay Farmer of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Spear Street Capital.

