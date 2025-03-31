Monday, March 31, 2025
Located 4233 Kansas St. in San Diego, North Park Nest offers 39 studio and one-bedroom apartments.
Naturally Affordable Housing Receives $10.1M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Property in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Naturally Affordable Housing has received $10.1 million in bridge financing for North Park Nest, an apartment community located at 4233 Kansas St. in San Diego. Brad Vansant and Ben Choromanski of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team secured the short-term floating-rate loan for the borrower.

The four-story North Park Nest features 39 studio and one-bedroom units with an average size of 486 square feet and 11-foot ceilings. Amenities include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and a rooftop deck with a barbecue and lounge area.

