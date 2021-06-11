REBusinessOnline

Nauset Construction Breaks Ground on 50-Unit Multifamily Project in Boston

The new multifamily project at 1180 Boylston St. in Brookline will consist of 50 age-restricted units and 6,500 square feet of retail space.

BOSTON — Nauset Construction has broken ground on 1180 Boylston Street, a 50-unit multifamily project located at the site of a former gas station in the Brookline area of Boston. Designed by CBT Architects and developed by Chestnut Hill Investments LLC, the six-story building will also house 6,500 square feet of retail space. The property will feature a unit mix of 15 one-bedrooms, 33 two-bedrooms and two three-bedrooms. All units in the building are age-restricted; one resident in each unit must be 55 years or older. In addition, 10 units are reserved for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income.

