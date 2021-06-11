Nauset Construction Breaks Ground on 50-Unit Multifamily Project in Boston
BOSTON — Nauset Construction has broken ground on 1180 Boylston Street, a 50-unit multifamily project located at the site of a former gas station in the Brookline area of Boston. Designed by CBT Architects and developed by Chestnut Hill Investments LLC, the six-story building will also house 6,500 square feet of retail space. The property will feature a unit mix of 15 one-bedrooms, 33 two-bedrooms and two three-bedrooms. All units in the building are age-restricted; one resident in each unit must be 55 years or older. In addition, 10 units are reserved for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.