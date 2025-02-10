Monday, February 10, 2025
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Nauset Construction Completes 59-Unit Multifamily Project in Somerville, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — Locally based general contractor Nauset Construction has completed a 59-unit multifamily project in Somerville, located just outside of Boston. Designed by ICON Architecture, the project represents the second phase of a larger development known as Union 346 and houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 11 residences set aside as affordable housing. Amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center, lounge, outdoor grilling and dining spaces and a dog wash station. A joint venture between John M. Corcoran & Co., The Grossman Companies and SMT Development owns Union 346, the first phase of which comprised 94 units.

