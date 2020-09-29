REBusinessOnline

Nauset Construction Completes 67-Room Hotel Redevelopment Project in Cambridge

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

907-Main-Cambridge

The redevelopment of a historic building in Cambridge that was built in 1870 into a 67-room boutique hotel is complete.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Nauset Construction has completed the redevelopment of the historic Whitney, Lucretia and Henry Building in Cambridge into a 67-room boutique luxury hotel. The property was built in 1870 and is located in the Central Square area. The developer was a partnership between Sean Casey LLC and Hay Creek Hotels. Gensler designed the project, which houses multiple food and beverage concepts and a rooftop terrace.

