Nauset Construction Completes 93-Unit Multifamily Project in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Park-77-Cambridge

Park 77 in Cambridge totals 93 units.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Nauset Construction, a locally based design-build firm, has completed 77 Park, a 93-unit multifamily project located in the Alewife area of Cambridge. Designed by Piatt Architects, the transit-served property rises four stories and spans 96,000 square feet. Units feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 595 to 1,265 square feet. Amenities include a terrace with grilling stations, a café with a full kitchen, multimedia room, sky lounge, fitness center and a dog washing and grooming station. Rents start at $2,200 per month for a studio unit.

