Nauset Construction Completes 94-Unit Multifamily Project in Somerville, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — Locally based general contractor Nauset Construction has completed Union 346, a 94-unit multifamily project located outside of Boston in Somerville. Designed by ICON Architecture and developed by a partnership between John M. Corcoran & Co., Grossman Cos. and SMT Development, Union 346 rises four stories and houses studio and one-bedroom units, 18 of which are reserved as affordable housing. The property also features 2,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, lounge with a kitchen and a rooftop deck. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

