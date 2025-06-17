Nauset Construction Completes Phase II of Multifamily Conversion Project in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — Nauset Construction has completed Phase II of The Conrad, a project in downtown Boston that is a multifamily conversion of the former Conrad & Chandler’s department store. Designed by Schopf Design Associates (Phase I) and Golden Architects (Phase II) and owned by 3MJ Realty, The Conrad comprises 36 residential units and 7,000 square feet of retail space. Phase II included constructing four one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units on the second floor, renovating the first-floor retail space; installing a new roofing system, upgrading the elevator cab and replacing existing windows.