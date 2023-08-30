Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Nauset Construction Underway on 38-Unit Multifamily Project in Cambridge

by Taylor Williams

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Nauset Construction is underway on a 38-unit multifamily project in Cambridge. The project is a three-story vertical addition to the Crimson Galeria building in Harvard Square. The owner of the building, Crimson Galeria LP, originally planned to construct office space atop the existing structure but pivoted to residential during the pandemic, receiving a special permit from the city in the process. NELSON Worldwide is the architect for the project, which will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with roughly 20 percent of the residences designated as affordable. Ownership recently added two new tenants to the roster of retailers, which includes Shake Shack, Maharaja, Veggie Grill, Menya Jiro and Core Power Yoga. Delivery is slated for late 2025.

