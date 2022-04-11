REBusinessOnline

Navarra Investments Sells Avenue Shoppes Retail Center in Orlando for $8.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Avenue Shoppes

ORLANDO, FLA. — Navarra Investments LLC has sold Avenue Shoppes, a 42,196-square-foot retail strip center and outparcel in Orlando. John Krzyminski and Max Krzyminski of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, House Reform Group. The sales price was $8.1 million.

Originally constructed in 1988, Avenue Shoppes was most recently renovated in 2020 when the seller implemented a capital improvement plan to reposition the property. The property was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Euro Living, Wallcoverings Mart, Toxic Lounge, Greenberg Dental, GL Staffing, Little New Orleans, Let’s Relax Spa, Le’s Alternations, Memories of Peru, Adega Gaucha and Estrella Insurance.

Located on 2.7 acres at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane, the center is situated 12.4 miles from Walt Disney World Resort and 9.6 miles from Orlando International Airport.

