Navika Group, Blue Sky Acquire 253-Room Andaz Wall Street in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — New York-based investment firm Navika Group of Cos. and Blue Sky Hospitality Solutions have acquired Andaz Wall Street, a 253-room hotel in Manhattan. Guestrooms range in size from 345 to 1,500 square feet, and amenities include 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as a new onsite restaurant and bar. The new ownership plans to invest about $5 million in capital improvements and to rebrand the property as the Hyatt Centric Wall Street New York.