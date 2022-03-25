REBusinessOnline

Navistar Opens 1 MSF Truck Manufacturing Facility in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Navistar-San-Antonio

Navistar's new manufacturing facility in San Antonio is expected to add about 600 new jobs to the local economy.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Navistar (NYSE: NAV), an Illinois-based truck and bus manufacturer, has opened a nearly 1 million-square-foot facility in San Antonio. The site is located along Interstate 35 and links the company’s supply bases in Mexico and the United States. The plant includes a body shop, paint shop, general assembly shop and logistics center equipped to produce various vehicles, including electric model. Navistar is in the process of hiring as many as 600 people to operate the facility.

