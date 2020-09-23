Navistar Signs 360,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in West Dallas

DALLAS — Navistar (NYSE: NAV), an Illinois-based truck and bus manufacturer, has signed a 360,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 4038 Rock Quarry Road in Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property spans 27.2 acres and is located on the city’s west side. John Gorman and Jim Brice of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Gateway Clark, in the lease negotiations. Dan McGillicuddy, Tom McCarthy and Elizabeth Jones of JLL represented the tenant.