CENTENNIAL, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has arranged the sale of a flex building, located at 7076 S. Alton Way, Building B in Centennial. Crosspoint Community Church sold the asset to Coram Deo Reformer Church for $2.2 million.

The 9,840-square-foot building features a church build out, parking and landscaping.

Matt Call of NavPoint represented the seller, while Tom Matthews of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction.