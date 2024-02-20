Tuesday, February 20, 2024
7006-S-Alton-Way-Centennial-CO
Located at 7006 S. Alton Way in Centennial, Colo., Building 2 features 9,850 square feet of flex space.
NavPoint Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Flex Building in Centennial, Colorado

by Amy Works

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has negotiated the sale of a flex building, located at 7006 S. Alton Way in the Denver suburb of Centennial. Bill & Paulette Weinberger LLC sold the asset to J&K Capital LLC for $2.2 million.

The asset, Building B, is a single-story property offering 9,850 square feet of flex space.  

Matt Kuble and Jordan Burgess of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller, while Trent Rice of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.

