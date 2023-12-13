Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
1609-1713-Park-St-Castle-Rock-CO.jpg
Situated on 1.6 acres, the multi-parcel industrial site located at 1609 and 1713 Park St. in Castle Rock, Colo.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

NavPoint Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Multi-Parcel Industrial Asset in Castle Rock, Colorado

by Amy Works

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has brokered the sale of 1609 and 1713 Park St. in Castle Rock. JGC2M LLC sold the asset to Four Square Properties II LLC for $3.2 million.

The asset consists of four commercially zoned parcels totaling 1.6 acres. Two of the parcels are fenced outdoor storage and two parcels have buildings, totaling approximately 12,000 square feet combined.

Matt Call of NavPoint represented the seller, while Jeff Brandon of NavPoint represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Versal Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Quilvest, Axis Industrial Outdoor Storage Acquire 18.6-Acre Site...

C&T Design & Equipment Signs 19,886 SF Industrial...

JLL Arranges $18.6M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey...

NEPCG Negotiates Sale of 33,700 SF Office, Retail...

Sterling Organization Acquires Shopping Center in Metro D.C....

CREG Purchases Metro Baltimore Industrial Portfolio for $4.3M

Caribou Industries to Develop Mixed-Use Property in Downtown...

Kidder Mathews Brokers Sale of 188-Unit Aviatrix Build-to-Rent...