NavPoint Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Multi-Parcel Industrial Asset in Castle Rock, Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has brokered the sale of 1609 and 1713 Park St. in Castle Rock. JGC2M LLC sold the asset to Four Square Properties II LLC for $3.2 million.

The asset consists of four commercially zoned parcels totaling 1.6 acres. Two of the parcels are fenced outdoor storage and two parcels have buildings, totaling approximately 12,000 square feet combined.

Matt Call of NavPoint represented the seller, while Jeff Brandon of NavPoint represented the buyer in the deal.