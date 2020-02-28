REBusinessOnline

NavPoint Real Estate Arranges $11.2M Sale of Flex Building in Broomfield, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Office, Western

295-Interlocken-Blvd-Broomfield-CO

Located at 295 Interlocken Blvd. in Broomfield, Colo., the property features 65,000 square feet of office, flex and R&D space.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has negotiated the sale of a multi-tenant office, flex and R&D investment asset in Broomfield. Silverwood Investments sold the property to 295 Interlocken Boulevard LLC for $11.2 million.

Built 1965 on 5.5 acres, the single-story building features 65,000 square feet of multi-tenant flex space. At the time of sale, the property was leased to a variety of tenants in the technology, food and transportation industries. The property is located at 295 Interlocken Blvd.

Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller, while Eric Rutherford of WK Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult