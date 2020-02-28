NavPoint Real Estate Arranges $11.2M Sale of Flex Building in Broomfield, Colorado

Located at 295 Interlocken Blvd. in Broomfield, Colo., the property features 65,000 square feet of office, flex and R&D space.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has negotiated the sale of a multi-tenant office, flex and R&D investment asset in Broomfield. Silverwood Investments sold the property to 295 Interlocken Boulevard LLC for $11.2 million.

Built 1965 on 5.5 acres, the single-story building features 65,000 square feet of multi-tenant flex space. At the time of sale, the property was leased to a variety of tenants in the technology, food and transportation industries. The property is located at 295 Interlocken Blvd.

Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller, while Eric Rutherford of WK Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.