NavPoint Real Estate Arranges Acquisition of 4,020 SF Retail Building in Castle Rock, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Pep Boys occupies the 4,020-square-foot retail property at 4400 Barranca Lane in Castle Rock, Colo.

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has brokered the purchase of retail property located at 4400 Barranca Lane in Castle Rock. Printers Parkway Partners LLC acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $1.8 million.

Pep Boys, an automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, occupies the 4,020-square-foot building. Brent Ham of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the buyer in the transaction.