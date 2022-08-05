NavPoint Real Estate Brokers $6.9M Sale of Industrial Property in Littleton, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

The building at 8101 Midway Drive in Littleton, Colo., features 48,820 square feet of industrial space.

LITTLETON, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has brokered the sale of a light industrial property located at 8101 Midway Drive in Littleton. DCP Midway LLC acquired the building from Pavco Group for $6.9 million.

The fully climate-controlled, 48,820-square-foot property features outside storage and oversized drive-in doors.

Jeff Brandon and Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the buyer, while Tyler Carner of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.