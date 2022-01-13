NavPoint Real Estate Brokers Sale of 126,471 SF Carefree Shopping Center in Colorado Springs

Family Dollar, Metro PCS, Human Bean Coffee, Pizza Hut and New Horizons Thrift Store are tenants at Carefree Shopping Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has arranged the sale of Carefree Shopping Center, a retail property located at 3315-3541 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. DCP Carefree sold the asset to Boise, Idaho-based Alturas Real Estate Fund for $15.8 million.

At the time of sale, the 126,471-square-foot property was 98 percent occupied. Tenants include Family Dollar, Metro PCS, Human Bean Coffee, Pizza Hut and New Horizons Thrift Store.

Matt Call and Collin Tedesco of NavPoint Real Estate Group handled the transaction.