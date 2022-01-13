REBusinessOnline

NavPoint Real Estate Brokers Sale of 126,471 SF Carefree Shopping Center in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

3315-3541-N-Academy-Blvd-Colorado-Springs-CO

Family Dollar, Metro PCS, Human Bean Coffee, Pizza Hut and New Horizons Thrift Store are tenants at Carefree Shopping Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has arranged the sale of Carefree Shopping Center, a retail property located at 3315-3541 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. DCP Carefree sold the asset to Boise, Idaho-based Alturas Real Estate Fund for $15.8 million.

At the time of sale, the 126,471-square-foot property was 98 percent occupied. Tenants include Family Dollar, Metro PCS, Human Bean Coffee, Pizza Hut and New Horizons Thrift Store.

Matt Call and Collin Tedesco of NavPoint Real Estate Group handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  