NavPoint Real Estate Group Brokers $13.5M Sale of Medical Rehabilitation Center in Castle Rock, Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has negotiated the sale of 1055 Perry St., a Class A medical rehabilitation facility in Castle Rock, approximately 30 miles south of Denver. C.R.H.I. LLC sold the asset to JTLC CR CO LLC for $13.5 million.

Situated on 2.3 acres, the two-story building totals 28,704 square feet of medical office space. The facility also features landscaping, modern interior finishes, multiple outdoor patios and terraces, a dining hall and physical therapy suite.

Matt Call and Mike Quinlan of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller in the off-market transaction.