NavPoint Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 30,843 SF Office Property in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Located at 5731-5759 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs, Colo., the property features 30,843 square feet of office space.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — NavPoint Real Estate Group has arranged the sale of an office building located at 5731-5759 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Silverwood Investments LP sold the asset to East of Eden Enterprises LP for $7.2 million in an off-market transaction.

Situated within Centerpointe Plaza shopping center, the property features 30,843 square feet of office space occupied by three tenants in the medical, fitness and education sectors.

Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller, while Jae Kim of RE/MAX 100 represented the buyer in the transaction.