NEW YORK CITY — Nayya Health has signed a 29,915-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The company will occupy the entire fourth floor and part of the 18th floor at 215 Park Avenue South for the next five years. Tim Freyberg of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Howard Tenenbaum and Gary Rosen represented the landlord, SL Green, on an internal basis. The deal brings the 20-story, 338,636-square-foot building to 92 percent occupancy.