Nazareth Enterprises Purchases 38,600 SF EcoThrift Mall in Sacramento

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

EcoThrift is the anchor tenant at the 38,600-square-foot retail building located at 7224 55th St. in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO — San Mateo-based Nazareth Enterprises has purchased EcoThrift Mall and a 0.77-acre adjoining developable parcel in Sacramento for $5.4 million.

EcoThrift is the main tenant of the 38,600-square-foot building. EcoThrift is California’s highest for-profit thrift store with six locations, according to Nazareth.

Chris Talia of The Mansour Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed sellers in the deal. Ryan Park of Bank Leumi USA arranged financing for the acquisition.

