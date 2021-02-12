Nazareth Enterprises Purchases 38,600 SF EcoThrift Mall in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — San Mateo-based Nazareth Enterprises has purchased EcoThrift Mall and a 0.77-acre adjoining developable parcel in Sacramento for $5.4 million.
EcoThrift is the main tenant of the 38,600-square-foot building. EcoThrift is California’s highest for-profit thrift store with six locations, according to Nazareth.
Chris Talia of The Mansour Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed sellers in the deal. Ryan Park of Bank Leumi USA arranged financing for the acquisition.
