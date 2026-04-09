nbkc bank Acquires 127,000 SF Headquarters Building in Metro Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — nbkc bank has acquired a new headquarters building at 7400 W. 110th St. in Overland Park. The new headquarters will accommodate the majority of nbkc’s Kansas City-based employees and include a bank branch. The bank anticipates relocating staff to the building in 2027. nbkc has been headquartered at 8320 Ward Parkway in Kansas City since 2017. The new building in Overland Park is roughly 127,000 square feet. The bank will lease space to third-party tenants. Renovations are expected to commence soon and be substantially completed by the time nbkc employees move in.