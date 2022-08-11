REBusinessOnline

NBP Capital Receives $75.5M in Refinancing for Heirloom Apartments in Portland

Located at 7900 SE Luther Road in Portland, Ore., Heirloom features 286 apartments spread across 10 residential buildings.

PORTLAND, ORE. — NBP Capital has received a $75.5 million loan for the refinancing of Heirloom, a garden-style multifamily community located at 7900 SE Luther Road in Portland. PCCP provided the senior loan.

Developed by NBP Capital, Heirloom features 286 apartments spread across 10 residential buildings, as well as a swimming pool and spa with an outdoor shower, a dog park and dog wash, secured bike storage and storage units, fitness center, outdoor kitchen with a grill, dining space and fire pit and a Scandinavian-themed clubhouse with lounge areas, a kitchen and workspaces. Units feature natural wood planking, high-quality construction materials, open floor plans, washer/dryers, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies.

